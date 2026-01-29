Will Sixers Be Healthy for Matchup With Kings?

When the Sacramento Kings (12-36) come to Philadelphia on Thursday, they will visit a Sixers (25-21) team that appears to be mostly healthy.

Joel Embiid and Paul George are both listed as 'probable' with left knee injury management on the initial injury report.

It would be Embiid's 27th game played this season. And what a far cry it's been from a season ago. Not only has Embiid enjoyed better health, but he's enjoyed better consistency, as well. He's been able to stack days and build rhythm. It was just a few months ago that Embiid was limited to a hard 20-minute restriction. He shot 1-for-9 from the field in the Sixers' season-opening victory in Boston. Now, he's had a 28-point half and a 24-point half in back-to-back games.

It would also be George's 27th game of the season after playing just 41 in his first campaign with the Sixers. He's benefitted from rhythm, as well. Among the many disapppinting elements of George's debut season in Philadelphia was a regression in his three-point shooting. Partially due to leg injuries that never quite let him feel like he was at his best. But also probably because of failure to find rhythm when he was available to play. Now, George is coming off a night in which he connected on nine three-pointers in the Sixers' home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Reserve guard Quentin Grimes is 'questionable' with a sprained right ankle, an injury that revealed itself in the wake of the team's blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Second-year guard Jared McCain received an opportunity to rejoin the regular rotation in the win over the Bucks, and he led a surge that put the game away early in the fourth quarter.

Further down the roster, Johni Broome, Charles Bassey and MarJon Beauchamp (Two-Way) are all doubtful for Thursday's game due to G League assignments.

On the other side of the court, Sacramento will be without Keegan Murray, who has a sprained left ankle.

Russell Westbrook is 'questionable' with a sore right foot, while Malik Monk is 'questionable' with a sore right ankle.

Daeqwon Plowden and Isaiah Stevens are on Two-Way G League assignments and will not be available for the Kings.

The Sixers are looking for every win they can get to climb back into the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The Kings, if they're smart, are looking for every loss they can get to improve their likelihood of a pick at the top of the 2026 draft lottery.