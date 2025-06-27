All 76ers

Sixers Reportedly Make Decision on Ex-Wizards Guard

The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on from Jared Butler.

Justin Grasso

Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared Butler (12) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Months after making a deadline trade for Jared Butler, the Philadelphia 76ers have decided to decline the veteran guard’s team option for the 2025-2026 NBA season, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Butler was on pace to secure $2.3 million for the season, prior to the team opting out. Now, Butler is set to become a free agent next week.

The former Baylor standout spent three seasons in the NCAA before declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. Butler was taken by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 40th overall pick, but was traded to the Utah Jazz. He started his career with the Jazz, appearing in 42 games during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Butler was waived by the Jazz. He went to the NBA G League before signing a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In OKC, Butler appeared in just six games. He found more stability during his run with the rebuilding Washington Wizards.

In year one with the Wizards, Butler appeared in 40 games. He averaged six points while shooting 49 percent from the field. He also dished out three assists per game.

Last year, Butler remained on a two-way deal with the Wizards. He played in 32 games, averaging seven points and three assists, while shooting 48 percent from the field. Butler was traded to the Sixers ahead of the deadline in exchange for the veteran guard, Reggie Jackson.

The Sixers eventually converted Butler to a standard deal. In 28 games with the Sixers, Butler produced 12 points per game, as he saw a big jump in minutes. He also averaged five assists, three rebounds, and one steal. The veteran shot the ball at a 43 percent clip, knocking down 35 percent of his threes.

A return to Philadelphia shouldn’t be ruled out for Butler. For the time being, he’ll get a chance to explore his options on the open market.

