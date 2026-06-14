Everything We Know About Ben Stiller's Rumored Knicks Documentary

The New York Knicks etched their names into the history books on Saturday night when they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals, 94-90. With the win, the Knicks captured just their third title in franchise history—and luckily, it sounds like fans will have the chance to relive the magic at home sometime soon.

How, you might ask? Apparently, thanks to Hollywood actor/director and Knicks superfan Ben Stiller, who filmed bits and pieces of the team's championship run on his iPhone, and is said to be making a documentary out of the experience.

We don't know much about the project—things like a release date and how-to-watch information, for example, are unavailable at the moment—but we've highlighted all that we do know in the sections below.

Plus, we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest headlines and more, so interested viewers have all the information they need to host a different kind of Knicks watch party if and when that time comes.

Let's get into it.

O.K., let's back up. How did all this start?

Stiller is a New York native and lifelong Knicks fan whose passion for the team has become somewhat synonymous with the franchise itself, as has been the case with actor Timothee Chalamet and director Spike Lee. At the 2026 Met Gala, for instance, which unfortunately coincided with a home playoff game for New York, Stiller wore a blue-and-orange tie to signal his support for the team. He is also vocal about league and team developments, regularly updates his profile photo with pictures of Knicks players, and is frequently found sitting courtside at the Garden, probably next to Lee and Chalamet, too.

Buy Now: SI’s Knicks Commemorative Championship Cover Prints

Then, during the 2026 playoffs, the Zoolander actor began posting clips he was filming from the sidelines, offering fans a rather cinematic look at the game from a director's point of view. He would sometimes shoot in black-and-white, as was the case during Game 4, or maybe go into slow motion to really dramatize a moment, like he did in Game 1.

The clips went over well online, and many in the comments were quick to joke that Stiller clearly has a knick—er, knack—for film. But even though they were kidding around, and even though the Severance director is well aware of those talents already, the fans were, in a way, onto something. .

So, what are the clips for?

Again, we don't know too much yet, but the rumor is that Stiller is using the clips for some sort of something around the Knicks' championship-winning postseason.

"There is a project in the works, but look, I'd be doing it anyway," Stiller said on Inside the NBA ahead of Game 4, asked about the footage. "But it is part of a bigger project. ... [The access] is insane. To be able to have that point of view, it's fun to be able to share it with people."

What Stiller did not say explicitly is that this "project" is a documentary ... but the rumor mill is pushing that narrative anyway. Page Six reported last week the clips would be used for an HBO documentary, which would line up considering the director has worked with the streamer in the past. Or (and this is my personal guess), perhaps Stiller is working in cahoots with Apple TV—the home of Severance—for a "shot on iPhone" type of ad.

Whatever it is, hopefully we don't have to wait too long to find out; we can't have a Severance season two-sized delay holding this thing up. The people yearn for more Jalen Brunson.

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