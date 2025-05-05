Bucks Share Giannis Antetokounmpo Message Amid Questions About His Future With Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo will begin his 13th NBA season next fall. Will it be his first with a team other than the Milwaukee Bucks?
That is the question gripping basketball as the offseason nears. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks broke through for a championship in 2021 but have struggled to repeat that success, losing four of their five playoff series in the four years since, with three consecutive first-round eliminations. Milwaukee, the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, fell to the Indiana Pacers in five games.
The Bucks have mortgaged the future to build around Giannis, and don't control their own first-round pick until 2031. Even with moves like the trade for Damian Lillard ahead of the 2023–24 season, the team has been spinning its wheels, sparking rumors that Antetokounmpo could want a trade as he pursues a second title.
He shut down that discussion in the wake of Milwaukee's elimination last week, when asked about a potential offseason move.
"I'm not gonna do this," he said. "I know how this is gonna, whatever I say I know it's going to translate. I don't know man. I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still competing and going back to Milwaukee. I don't know."
A few days later, he appears to still be very pro-Bucks... at least, the franchise believes so. Antetokounmpo shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday from warmups before one of the team's playoff games, in which he's wearing a Bucks shirt that reads "Win for Cream City," captioning it with prayer hand and salute emojis. Milwaukee shared the post on X Sunday night.
Now, unless Antetokounmpo addresses things more clearly, the meaning of this post is in the eye of the beholder.
The fact that Milwaukee shared it certainly seems like an indication that the franchise believes he wants to remain in the Cream City. However, plenty of fans online took this as a goodbye post, given the salute emoji and somber nature.
Barring a Luka Doncic-style trade in the middle of the night, a departure won't be that simple. Giannis has three years and $175 million left on his deal including a player option for the 2027–28 season. Given how strapped for assets Milwaukee is, and that Antetokounmpo is firmly in his prime at 30, if he's moved the Bucks almost certainly won't settle for the first offer that comes their way and move him in a hurry.