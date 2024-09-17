CBS Sports’ Top 30 coaches in the NBA:



1. Erik Spoelstra, Heat

2. Nick Nurse, 76ers

3. Rick Carlisle, Pacers

4. Steve Kerr, Warriors

5. Ty Lue, Clippers

6. Mark Daigneault, Thunder

7. Will Hardy, Jazz

8. Ime Udoka, Rockets

9. Mike Budenholzer, Suns

10. Tom Thibodeau, Knicks

11.… pic.twitter.com/72aRr50PBz