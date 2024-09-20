Former Milwaukee Bucks Player Reportedly Joins Orlando Magic
Javonte Smart spent 13 games with the Milwaukee Bucks duruing his rookie season in the NBA.
That year, he averaged 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 25.6% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range.
On Thursday evening, the Orlando Magic announced that they have signed Smart as part of a series of roster moves.
Via The Orlando Magic: "We have signed free agent guards Mac McClung, Javonte Smart and Ethan Thompson.
In addition, we have waived guard Myron Gardner and forward Tre Scott."
Smart played his college basketball for the LSU Tigers.
His career averages were 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 93 games.
Following his productive career with LSU, Smart went undrafted in 2021.
He has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages are 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 31.7% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 18 games.
As for the Magic, they are coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020 and lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
On the other hand, the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round.