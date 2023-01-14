GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks eye revenge versus Miami Heat

The Bucks are looking for revenge in their second game in Miami.

Revenge or repeat. This will be determined when the Milwaukee Bucks play the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon at the Miami-Dade Arena in Florida.

Game preview

The two squads just played each other on Thursday night in a game that saw the Heat beating the depleted Bucks 108-102. It is going to be a different duel this time, as Milwaukee will have Giannis Antetokounmpo back. Antetokounmpo, as well as Khris Middleton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles, and Serge Ibaka, did not play in that six-point loss to the Heat.

Without some of his more dependable teammates out, Jrue Holiday tried to carry the Bucks in that match, scoring 24 points and dishing off 11 assists. Holiday’s gallant effort went to naught as the Bucks failed to protect a 15-point second-quarter lead.

With Antetokounmpo back, Milwaukee will undoubtedly have the needed firepower as it finishes its four-game road trip. The Greek Freak will come into the match averaging 31.0 points and 11.9 rebounds a game, and he will look to post another monster performance.

At 27-15, Milwaukee currently sits at the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. On the other side, the Heat are in the eighth spot with a 23-20 record.

Bam Adebayo is the leading performer for the Heat, with an average of 21.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game.

Injury report

Giannis is questionable, but he will most likely suit up. Khris Middleton will miss his 15th straight game for the Bucks due to a knee injury. Due to personal matters, Serge Ibaka is not with the team during this road trip.

Kyle Lowry (knee) will be out for Miami. He leads the team in assists with 5.6 a game. Also out for the Heat are Duncan Robinson (knee), Nikola Jovic (back), and Omer Yurtseven (ankle).