GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks try to keep the mini streak going against the Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks look to make it three wins in a row against the Indiana Pacers.

The Milwaukee Bucks look to stay hot when they play the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The Bucks are on a two-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games.

After visiting Indiana, Milwaukee will embark on a five-game homestand, a favorable schedule that will give them an opportunity to enhance their slate. Milwaukee currently ranks third in the Eastern Conference standings with 31 wins and 17 losses. The Pacers are at the ninth spot with a 24-26 slate.

Game preview

Milwaukee and Indiana are facing for the second time this season. The Bucks drubbed the Pacers in their first meeting at the Fiserv Forum on January 17th, 132-119.

The Bucks have gotten a huge lift from the return of their top guns, as they have gone 2-0 since the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

In his return from a five-game absence, Antetokounmpo piled up 29 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists and led the Bucks to a 150-130 routing of the Detroit Pistons Monday night. It was also during that blowout Milwaukee win and it was topped with Middleton ending an 18-game absence, contributing eight points, two rebounds, and four assists.

The Greek Freak had 33 points, 14 boards, four assists, and three steals on Wednesday night when the Bucks turned back the Denver Nuggets 107-99. Also, in that win, Middleton collected 10 points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Khris played off the bench in those two games. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer utilized Middleton for 15 minutes in each of those two games as he tried to gradually integrate the former All-Star back into the starting unit following an extended layoff.

Injury report

Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis Jr. is out for at least two weeks because of MCL and ankle sprain. Also out for the Bucks is Serge Ibaka (personal). Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), MarJon Beauchamp (knee), and AJ Green are listed day-to-day.

Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembrad are listed day-to-day for the Pacers. Tyres Haliburton (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out.