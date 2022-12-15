Game preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Memphis Grizzlies

The Bucks are heading to Memphis to take on Ja Morant and the young Grizzlies

Coming off a dominant win versus the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on one of the best teams in the NBA as they pay a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies led by the young superstar Ja Morant.

Game preview

The Bucks blew out the Golden State Warriors in their last matchup, proving why they are one of the favorites to go all the way this season and the #2 seed in the East with a 20-7 record.

Aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo having another MVP-worthy campaign, the rest of the squad has also been superb. Jrue Holiday has been solid as a rock, and Khris Middleton returned recently to bring the Big 3 to full strength.

But it's not all about the stars, as Brook Lopez is having quite possibly the best season of his career, one that could secure him a Defensive Player of the Year award. Also, Bobby Portis Jr. is in the running for the 6th Man of the Year; he's putting up double-doubles constantly off the bench.

To cap it off, with role guys like Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter, and Pat Connaughton performing at a high level, this team seems unstoppable on both ends of the floor.

But on the other side stands a formidable opponent in the 18-9 Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Co. have been hit hard by injuries, but they still stayed at the top of the tough Western Conference, with their point guard having an awesome season so far (27.7 ppg, 7.8 apg, 6.6 rpg).

Desmond Bane started off hot, but an injury has kept him out for a while now. At least Jaren Jackson Jr. returned recently, and with a couple of valuable role players like Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, and Tyus Jones, Memphis has the personnel to match up with Milwaukee's depth.

The Grizzlies are one of the rare teams that have better-rebounding numbers than the Bucks, and that could play a huge part in this game. Also, Memphis has been dominant at home, winning 12 out of their first 14 games at the FedEx Forum. All of this guarantees a very exciting matchup between two superstars and great teams.

Injury report

Joe Ingles (ACL recovery) and Jrue Holiday (illness) are set to miss tonight's game, while rookie MarJon Beauchamp is questionable.

On the other side, Desmond Bane is still out with a toe injury, and Danny Green is yet to make a season debut, recovering from an ACL injury.