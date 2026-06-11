The San Antonio Spurs blew another 4th quarter lead and were just minutes away from tying the NBA Finals at 2 games apiece. Instead, the Spurs made history for all the wrong reasons. The Spurs blew a 29-point lead in Game 4 against the New York Knicks and also blew a 20-point fourth-quarter lead. The Spurs have now blown two double-digit fourth-quarter leads in the Finals.

The Spurs roster is extremely young and inexperienced, and even though they still have a shot to come back in the series, it will be a very tough feat to win three games in a row. Did this loss expose the Spurs, and could they suddenly find themselves in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes?

Proposed Trade

Spurs Receive:

Mar 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis

Bucks Receive:

De'Aaron Fox

Keldon Johnson

Carter Bryant

No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

2028 First-Round Pick

2030 First-Round Pick

2032 First-Round Pick

On paper, this may look like a steep price for San Antonio to pay, but it allows the Spurs to accomplish something that few Giannis suitors can: acquire a two-time MVP without sacrificing Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, or Dylan Harper.

Why The Spurs Would Consider It

Would the Spurs actually consider trading away most of their draft capital for Giannis? The Spurs just experienced one of the most painful losses in NBA Finals history, blowing a 29-point lead. While many never expected the Spurs to be this good this early, Game 4 may have highlighted how important experience really is. It’s extremely difficult to win a championship with a very young core.

If the Spurs want to accelerate this process, rather than waiting for Wemby and his teammates to fully develop, then they should highly consider trading for Giannis.

The Spurs have so many assets and could theoretically offer the best package for the Milwaukee Bucks. They are uniquely positioned to offer a ton of draft picks, Fox, a former all-star, and some prospects and rotational players.

The Wembanyama-Giannis Pairing Could Be Unstoppable

A core built around Wembanyama and Giannis would instantly become one of the NBA's most intimidating duos. Could you imagine Wembanyama and Giannis on the defensive end? With Wemby’s rim protection and Giannis versatility, they would complement each other so well and would be the best defensive team in the NBA. On offense, Wembanyama's shooting, paired with Giannis' downhill attack, would be amazing to watch.

Offensively, Giannis would relieve pressure from Wembanyama while drawing constant double teams. The added spacing from Harper and Castle's playmaking ability could create one of the league's most dangerous young cores.

The best part for San Antonio is that this trade allows them to keep Castle and Harper, giving the Spurs two young backcourt pieces to grow alongside two MVP-caliber frontcourt stars.

Would Milwaukee Listen?

If Milwaukee's goal is to remain competitive and recoup draft picks, this is the best of both worlds. Fox would help the Bucks stay competitive, and Keldon Johnson just won Sixth Man of the Year and will give the Bucks depth.

San Antonio could be one of the few teams capable of making a serious push while keeping its most valuable young players.