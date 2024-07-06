Milwaukee Bucks Officially Sign 19-Year-Old Prospect
Tyler Smith is coming off a season where he played for G League Ignite.
The 19-year-old finished the year with averages of 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 27 regular season games (two starts).
On Saturday, Smith officially signed with the Milwaukee Bucks (he was the 33rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft).
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the details of Smith's contract.
Via Scotto: "Milwaukee Bucks signed Tyler Smith to a 4-year, $7.9 million deal that’s fully guaranteed the first two seasons, non-guaranteed Year 3, and has a team option Year 4, sources told @hoopshype. Smith was the 33rd pick of the 2024 NBA Draft after a standout year with G League Ignite."
The Bucks are a veteran-led team, so it's possible that Smith will spend a lot of time with the Wisconsin Herd (G League).
In addition to the regular season (with G League Ignite), Smith also appeared in 16 Showcase Cup games.
He averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.
The Bucks finished this past season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
However, the Bucks dealt with injuries to All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo during the series.