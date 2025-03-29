Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Bucks Send Giannis Antetokounmpo to West Powerhouse
The Milwaukee Bucks have been under pressure to succeed. If they don't win at a high level, Giannis Antetokounmpo could want out.
That has been why the Bucks have tried so hard to trade for guys that they think will help get them to the NBA Finals again. Making moves for Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma in the past few years was born out of that desperation to keep Antetokounmpo happy.
Those moves haven't quite given the Bucks the extra bump that they need in order to make the Finals. They still think that they can compete with this group when they are all healthy.
Former NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas thinks that the team should just trade him now. He has an interesting proposal that has the Bucks sending him to the Thunder.
"The only thing you can do is send Giannis to the only place that can change their franchise a little bit; OKC. I give you Giannis, give me some of those picks and some of that, and come on. The only thing that's going to build a franchise is trying to get some of them draft picks. No free agents is going to come there."
Arenas seems to argue that the franchise is not good enough right now to win with Antetokounmpo, so they should just ship him out while his value is as high as possible.
Arenas believes that the Lillard blood clot issue has ended Milwaukee's title window. He wants the franchise to blow it up and start all over again.
What Arenas fails to do is figure out how such a trade would work. Oklahoma City would need to pair some players together in order to possibly get him from Milwaukee.
Milwaukee would likely ask for Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, and a ton of picks in order to make anything happen. This trade still seems like something the Bucks would not do.
Milwaukee will wait until the last possible second to trade Antetokounmpo. He is the face of the franchise.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
