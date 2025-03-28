Bucks Hopeful Damian Lillard Can Make a Comeback This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks got some horrible news when Damian Lillard was diagnosed with Deep Vein Thrombosis. DVT is a serious medical condition that needs to be dealt with immediately.
This injury has taken Lillard out for an indefinite period of time. There is no official timetable for Lillard to return. This news has devastating consequences for the Bucks.
Milwaukee has now dropped four of their last six games, even when they still had Lillard. They are now in danger of losing out on a chance to have home-court in the first round of the playoffs.
Read more: Bucks Star Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely Due to Blood Clot
With Lillard out, the Bucks become a team that doesn't have much of a hope to make a run at the NBA title. They need Lillard's offensive output to be the best version of themselves.
While Lillard is out right now, they aren't ready to rule him out completely for the rest of the season. They are still holding out hope that they will get him back at some point.
If the Bucks are able to get Lillard back at some point, that would be a massive boost to their title chances. He is still one of the best offensive players in the league.
Milwaukee has just ten games left in the regular season. They currently sit a half-game behind the Pistons for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Bucks match up better with the Pacers, even though the Pacers took them out in the first round a year ago. They would still rather play Indiana than New York, especially if they don't have Lillard.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Damian Lillard Breaks Silence on Blood Clot Diagnosis
Milwaukee will get Bobby Portis back with four games left in the season, so that will help lessen the blow a bit. Getting his production back off the bench is critical for their playoff success.
Whatever Lillard needs to do in order to get back on the court, he is trying to do. He wants to be out there as much as the Bucks want him out there.
So far this year, Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Plan to Replace Damian Lillard
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.