Notable NBA Players Who Suffered Same Injury as Bucks' Damian Lillard
It was a shock to the Milwaukee Bucks when Damian Lillard was given a diagnosis of Deep Vein Thrombosis. The blood clots have him ruled out indefintiely.
If Lillard is forced to miss time into the playoffs, the Bucks will have a much harder time making a deep run in the playoffs. They are a much better team when they have Lillard out there.
His offensive ability is something that the Bucks rely on because of his 3-point shooting. He is someone who can space the floor while Giannis Antetokounmpo mans the paint.
While it's unclear how long Lillard will be out, this injury has happened to some other notable NBA players, including one player who was diagnosed earlier this year.
Victor Wembanyama
Earlier this season Wembanyama was diagnosed with DVT. Unlike Lillard, the Spurs ruled him out for the rest of the season immediately after revealing the injury.
Part of that may have been because the Spurs wanted to tank for better odds to land Cooper Flagg. They weren't in a position to contend in the playoffs had they made it.
It's unclear what this will do to the rest of his career at this point. We'll have to see what happens next season when he comes back.
Brandon Ingram
Ingram is the case that the Bucks and Lillard are hoping for. He had blood clots in his right arm and underwent surgery to fix the issue.
Since the surgery, Ingram has had no more issues with that specific injury. In fact, he signed a massive contract extension with the Toronto Raptors after being traded there at the deadline.
If Lillard's blood clots go away as they did with Ingram, he should be fine to finish out the rest of his NBA career. That's the best-case scenario for him.
Chris Bosh
This is the worst-case scenario for Lillard. Bosh had blood clots in his calf that essentially ended his career.
Bosh tried multiple times to work his way back from the clots so he could keep playing for the Miami Heat. Instead, he had to retire because of the clots.
If this happens for Lillard, the Bucks are in a world of hurt. They need Lillard playing at his best to stay contenders and keep Antetokounmpo happy.
Time will tell if Lillard is able to return and still be his full, effective self. The Bucks aren't willing to rule him out for the rest of the season yet.
