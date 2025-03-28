Jalen Brunson Injury Status For Bucks vs Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks are a much different team than they were just a week ago. They looked like they could have been a contender to win the NBA championship.
After a devastating diagnosis of blood clots for Damian Lillard, that seems a bit far-fetched. They will now have to lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma in order for them to make a run that deep.
The good news for the Bucks is that they play their hardest game left on their schedule on Friday night. They play the New York Knicks, who are trying to hold off the Pacers for the third spot in the East.
The Bucks aren't at full health for this game, but neither are the Knicks. They have some guys who have been dealing with injuries, too.
Jalen Brunson has been one of those guys who has been hurt. He is listed as out for this game because of a right ankle sprain that he suffered a couple of weeks ago.
This should help the Bucks a bit in this big matchup, as they are in a big seeding battle of their own. They currently are sixth in the East, which would mean they would face the Knicks in a playoffs series.
They are just a half-game behind the Pistons for the fifth spot. They have a fairly easy schedule after this, so they should be able to make up ground to get into that fifth spot.
Brunson is the engine of this Knicks team, but he's not the only one who can put up a big scoring total. They have multiple other guys who can hurt the Bucks.
This is a good game to figure out who might be able to replace the production that they are losing with Lillard out. It also gives them a good preview of what a possible playoff series between them would look like.
So far this season, Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, three rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. He's shooting 49 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three.
