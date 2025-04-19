Brewers Make Wild Prediction For Bucks vs Pacers Series
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for some revenge against the Indiana Pacers. They were eliminated by them in the first round last season in six games.
Of course, the Bucks were without their best player for the entire series. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in a single game because of a calf injury.
Once Damian Lillard comes back after the first game of the series, they feel like they are a better team than the Pacers. They feel that their best is better than Indiana's best.
Milwaukee has a lot of pundits picking them now that Lillard is back for them. He is a huge part of what they do.
Read more: Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Massive Update on Playoff Return Timeline
The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping that the team they share the city with can come out on top. They made a prediction about how the series will go.
If the Bucks are going to win this series, it would likely be in six games. Game 7 would be in Indiana, so the Bucks have to make sure that they take care of business before then.
Milwaukee is a good team at home, so they have to make sure that they steal one on the road. While that would likely be in either Game 2 or Game 5 with Lillard back, they would certainly take a win in Game 1, too.
The Bucks will have the best player in the series. Antetokounmpo is good enough that he can win games by himself because of what he does offensively.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Uses Tom Cruise to Explain Playoff Plan
Milwaukee will go as far as Antetokounmpo will take them. He will have a ton of motivation in this series to be a dominant force after he missed last year's series.
Antetokounmpo also crushes the Pacers every time that he faces them. Indiana doesn't really have an answer for him, although not many teams do.
The Bucks are hoping that the Brewers are right with their prediction. They would love to beat the Pacers in six just as Indiana beat them in six games last year, as that would be the ultimate revenge.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: How to Watch Bucks vs Pacers Playoff Game 1: TV Channel, Predictions, More
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals New Gameplan to Stop Pacers
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.