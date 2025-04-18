Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals New Gameplan to Stop Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks have a tough playoff series in the first round of the playoffs this year. It's a rematch with the Indiana Pacers, a team that eliminated them last year.
Indiana took them down in six games a year ago, but the Bucks didn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo available for the entire series. Now, he is ready to go and fully healthy.
That doesn't mean that they are guaranteed to beat the Pacers by any means. In fact, it's still going to be tough for them to beat Indiana because of how good of a team they are.
Antetokounmpo will be more motivated than ever to take down the Pacers. He doesn't like them, and he wasn't able to play them in the playoffs last year.
He recently revealed what the Bucks are going to do in order to stop the Pacers when they have the ball.
“We gotta do a better job just communicating, getting back. And then, when we get back, identify where the ball is. And when we identify where the ball is, then we gotta protect our home, which is the paint. If we do those things, we put ourselves in a better position to be successful.”
Getting back in transition is going to be a big key in this series for Milwaukee. Indiana is one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA when it comes to scoring in transition.
They love to play fast, so they have multiple players who can score in a hurry. If the Bucks don't get back, they will allow a ton of easy points.
Milwaukee has had problems getting back in transition this season. Early on in the season, they were one of the worst teams in the league when it came to transition defense.
The Pacers are going to try everything they can to exploit those problems. Even though they don't play quite as fast as they did a year ago, they still are one of the top-ten fastest teams in the league.
Antetokounmpo will need to play well, too. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in the regular season.
