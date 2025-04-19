Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Uses Tom Cruise to Explain Playoff Plan
The Milwaukee Bucks have had some heartbreaking playoff losses in the last few years since winning the NBA title in 2021. They have been trying to get that elusive second title, and things have not gone their way.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it very clear that he wants to be competing for titles every single year that he is in Milwaukee. He wants to win more than one ring.
Last season, it was a different kind of heartbreak for the Bucks as Antetokounmpo missed the entire season due to a calf injury. He had to sit on the sidelines as the Bucks got eliminated by the Pacers.
Read more: Bucks Star Damian Lillard Medically Cleared to Play in Postseason
Antetokounmpo understands what it takes to win it all to avoid that pain.Recently, he evoked Tom Cruise to help describe the recent playoff plan he's developed.
“I love playing in, how can I say, pressure, stressful situations,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m like Tom Cruise. Have you ever seen the movies, the Tom Cruise movies that he does all the stunts? I think he gets an adrenaline rush. I love being there again.”
Antetokounmpo loves being in the middle of all the action. He loves being the guy with all of the pressure on his shoulders.
Now that Damian Lillard has been cleared from his DVT to play in the playoffs, Antetokounmpo won't have quite as much pressure, which is good. He needs someone that he can count on to hit big shots when he gets double-teamed.
More Bucks news: Bucks Tease Damian Lillard Comeback With Simple Post
With the Bucks taking on Indiana, Antetokounmpo has a chance to get revenge on a team that he didn't get to face in the playoffs a year ago. He does not like the Pacers, either.
Antetokounmpo will try his hardest to win this series and every other series they have in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks will be a really tough out as long as Antetokounmpo is healthy and ready to go.
During the regular season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Massive Pressure to Win Second Championship
Bucks' Bobby Portis Addresses Challenges Faced This Season Before Playoff Push
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.