Bucks' $43.6 Million Forward Chose Milwaukee Over Plenty of Other Options, Says GM
The Milwaukee Bucks have tried their best to improve the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. Without a lot of cap space, they have had to get creative with ways to do so.
One of the key signings they had was to bring back Bobby Portis. Portis has been a massive part of their bench over the last few years and is a fan favorite.
Portis signed a deal worth almost $44 million to return to Milwaukee this offseason. Bucks general manager Jon Horst let everyone know that Portis had a lot of other options to choose from, but he wanted to come back.
Horst said that many other teams were looking to bring Portis in, but he felt at home in Milwaukee instead.
“Bobby chose us. Bobby wasn’t short on options, but he wanted to be here," Horst said. "He wants to win, and he wants to with this group of guys. He loves playing with Giannis. He loves the things that we’ve done in free agency. He was high on the guys that we brought back. He and I talked a lot about the roster and just his thoughts on different guys. And I’m just really excited he’s with us.”
The Bucks love what Portis brings to the team. He's someone who comes off the bench and does everything right. If needed, he can start in case of an injury, as well.
With Myles Turner brought in as the starting center, he likely won't have as many opportunities to start as he has in the last few years. That's just fine with him, as he plays better off the bench anyway.
Milwaukee needs some help in the backcourt before they are going to be taken seriously as a title contender next season. They have the benefit of other teams in the East being weaker due to injuries, but that's not enough.
Portis is someone that the Bucks get their energy from in big games. Bringing him back was one of the top priorities for Horst this offseason.
This past season with the Bucks, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.