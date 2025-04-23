Bucks Are Absolutely Wasting Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are down 0-2 in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. With this being the 4/5 matchup in the Eastern Conference, this series was expected to be close.
So far, the series has been anything but. The Pacers have won both games in convincing fashion, not trailing in either game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't to blame for the Bucks' poor performances in these games. He has been the best player on the court for either team, scoring over 30 points and grabbing at least 12 rebounds in both contests.
Antetokounmpo is doing everything he can to help the Bucks win these games, but he is not getting enough help from his teammates. That was especially true in the Game 1 blowout loss.
It hasn't just been this year that the Bucks have been failing Antetokounmpo. That has been the case in the last few playoff games that he has been healthy enough to play in.
It's hard for Antetokounmpo to play much better for the Bucks, so they have to rally around him and get some wins. Getting Damian Lillard back might help get them closer to a victory.
Lillard already helped the Bucks in Game 2, even if he didn't have his best shooting performance. He was just 4-13, but he was able to provide more spacing for the team.
Adding him to the floor prevents the Pacers from being able to crash on Antetokounmpo as soon as he gets it. It limits the opportunities that they have to double-team him.
If things continue to go the way they have so far in this series, the rumors of Antetokounmpo wanting out are going to be deafening. Milwaukee is under a ton of pressure to win now.
The series now shifts to Milwaukee, where games will be easier to win. The Bucks play much better at home. What's more is that the Pacers are much worse on the road.
Winning Game 3 is a must. If they don't win that game, a sweep is in the cards.
In the first two games of the series, Antetokounmpo is averaging 35 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists per game.
