How Many Points Did Bucks' Damian Lillard Score in Playoff Return?
The Milwaukee Bucks were ecstatic to get Damian Lillard back for Game 2 in the first round of the playoffs against the Pacers. He missed over a month with blood clots in his calf, and came back faster than anyone has ever come back from something like this.
After getting blown out in Game 1, the Bucks desperately needed something to help them be more competitive in Game 2. Lillard was supposed to be that spark.
Lillard was rusty, as one would expect when you don't play in an NBA game for over a month. He scored 14 points on just 4-13 shooting. He did add seven assists, though.
Even though Lillard didn't score as many points as the Bucks were hoping, he did impact the game. His spacing didn't allow the Pacers to double-team Giannis Antetokounmpo as much as they did in Game 1, which allowed him to score 34 points on 14-20 shooting.
Milwaukee was much more competitive in this game, making the Pacers sweat in the fourth quarter of this team. Having Lillard out there gives the Pacers another guy they have to pay attention to.
Of course, the Bucks need him to score at least 20+ points in the rest of the games in this series. He has to be the second-best scorer on the court if the Bucks are going to come back and win this series.
Lillard's passing was a big thing in this game. Dishing out seven assists gave the Bucks someone else who can make plays in the starting lineup other than Antetokounmpo.
The Pacers are dictating the tempo of this series so far. Once Lillard gets his legs back underneath him, the Bucks can start to control the tempo a little better.
Kyle Kuzma isn't giving Milwaukee anything, so they desperately need someone else to step up. Bobby Portis was that guy in Game 2, but they need a third guy to be able to score.
During the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
