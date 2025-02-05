Bucks Believe Kyle Kuzma Addition Will Benefit Their Biggest Strength
The Milwaukee Bucks have bolstered their roster and got younger as they traded for 29-year-old former champion Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma will join Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the Bucks in exchange for All-Star forward Khris Middleton, rookie guard AJ Johnson, and a pick swap.
This move helps the Bucks get younger, although it does require them to get rid of a pillar of the Milwaukee community and their team.
Nonetheless, the Bucks considered this trade long and hard. According toDavid Aldridge of The Athletic, the Bucks did 'extensive research' on Kuzma and believe his talents will help them play faster.
"The 6-9 Kuzma goes to a Bucks team with an established pecking order, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in the key roles. A league source told The Athletic that the Bucks did extensive research on Kuzma in recent days, and team officials believe Kuzma can help them play fast on offense and be more effective in transition."
While the Bucks believe it helped them do just that, getting rid of Middleton and Johnson helped them cut $7.5 million off their salary table and take them under the second apron, which opened up their roster flexibility.
Kuzma may not have had the best seasons thus far; however, in the right system, he could be the ultimate team player when he is with a good team.
For example, look at how he thrived for the Los Angeles Lakers at the beginning of his career. The first few seasons were not so great in terms of team play, but once he was around championship-level guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he excelled and played in his role tremendously.
The same could happen in Milwaukee with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Kuzma will need to play his role, and there is no doubt he will do just that.
Although Middleton did great things in Milwaukee, it was clear that his time was ticking. In addition, the Bucks get four years younger in the forward position.
It was pivotal for the Bucks to get younger, and they did just that by adding Kuzma.
The former Utah Ute is having a rocky season, averaging 15.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.6 steals while shooting 42 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from three in 32 games and 27.7 minutes of action.
Although Kuzma has not played to his standard, that should change with a team expected to make a run in the playoffs if all goes well.
