Bucks News: Clear Winner Emerges In Khris Middleton For Kyle Kuzma Trade
This trade deadline was shaping up to be a dud after there was almost no movement the week before the deadline. Now, NBA teams are making all kinds of moves, including the Milwaukee Bucks.
Milwaukee has made their big move at the deadline, trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick-swap to the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round pick.
At first glance, it looks like both teams have won that trade. The Wizards get worse in their pursuit to tank for Cooper Flagg and the Bucks get someone who can share scoring duties with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
However, it's clear the Bucks win this trade more than the Wizards do. Milwaukee gets someone who is perfect as the third-best player on a contending team.
Kuzma is no longer stressed as the number-one scoring option. He can be much more efficient and actually contribute to winning in a place like Milwaukee.
Washington wasn't able to pry a first-round pick away from the Bucks. Their ultimate goal was to get a first-round pick from Kuzma, even if it was a future one far down the line.
A pick-swap doesn't do them much good since their pick is likely going to be the one being used in any swap situation. Middleton also doesn't fit their timeline, so he could be a buyout candidate.
Kuzma also has decided to reduce his trade kicker, which helps the Bucks stay below the second apron. That shows how bought in he is to his new opportunity in Milwaukee.
The only negative for the Bucks in this trade is that they don't get any better defensively. Kuzma is a below-average defender despite his length.
Still, his scoring ability and his rebounding skills outweigh that poor defense. He is still going to be a nice piece for this Bucks team as they try to make a move up the standings down the stretch.
Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game so far this season. He is also shooting 42 percent from the field and 28 percent from the 3-point line.
