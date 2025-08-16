Should Bucks Consider Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo for Huge Haul From East Squad?
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA.
The Greek Freak has proved time and time again that he is an elite talent, and he's done so the entire time as a member of the Bucks. For the past 12 seasons, Antetokounmpo has been a staple in Milwaukee.
He helped bring the Bucks their second title in franchise history in 2021. However, since then, he and the Bucks have yet to sniff the NBA Finals. It's been an issue for the Bucks, especially for the past three seasons, as they failed to advance past the first round.
Antetokounmpo has very little to blame for that fact, and as things stand, the Bucks do not have the necessary pieces to reach contender status. The only logical step for some is for Antetokounmpo to ask for a trade.
The likelihood of that happening this summer is low, but that isn't stopping Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report from creating trade packages.
In this trade scenario, Antetokounmpo lands with an East rival in the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks receive a massive haul in this trade idea, and they see their 30-year-old superstar head to Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Michael Porter Jr., 2027 first-round pick (top-1 protected), 2027 first-round pick (via NYK), 2029 first-round pick (top-1 protected), 2029 first-round pick (via HOU), 2031 first-round pick (top-1 protected)
The Bucks do not own a first-round pick until 2031. In this hypothetical trade, the Bucks receive back not only a formidable player in Porter Jr. but also five first-round picks spanning from 2027 to 2031.
Part of the reason why the Bucks are having trouble building around Antetokounmpo is their lack of assets. The Bucks have zero draft capital outside of the 2031 first round pick to work with.
The only way they can get back some real assets is by trading their best player.
Milwaukee does not want to do that, but they may have no other choice. Not only would this type of trade help their future, but it could help Antetokounmpo's, as he looks to compete for a title while he is still at the top of his game.
Losing Antetokounmpo is the last thing the Bucks want to do, but it may be the best move in a basketball sense.
