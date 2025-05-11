Bucks' Bobby Portis Makes Wild Claim About Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is known as a player who always speaks without a filter and is not afraid to express his thoughts about what is happening in his life and career.
The Bucks are entering a highly consequential off-season that could see significant roster turnover, with the team even considering trading Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The roster is lacking significant, quality depth and has very minimal maneuverability to improve the roster in the short-term.
The team likely won't be able to field a championship-contending roster for Antetokounmpo, which could prompt him to ask for a move to another team that can, creating uncertainty for the entire roster.
"Love Milwaukee, love playing with the Bucks," Portis said on Run It Back. "Obviously, I've been here for five years now."
"We won a championship throughout that run. Got to the second round in the second year, but obviously, the last couple years have been first-round exits.
"So..... if you're looking at business-wise, like, how does someone that's the GM of the team look at the team losing three straight years in the first round? So, it all depends on how everything shakes up."
Portis has a player option heading into the off-season, which means he controls his own fate regarding whether he remains with the Bucks or explores free agency.
His player option is worth $13.4 million; however, at only 30 years old, he could secure a longer-term deal with more guaranteed money in free agency from the Bucks or another team.
Portis made an intriguing observation about the immense popularity he enjoys in Milwaukee.
"I would love to be in Milwaukee. I love it here. You know, they call me the mayor here, right? So, it's kind of hard to leave a city where you're, like, you're the mayor," Portis said.
"But, you know, obviously, it's going to be up in the air with how they maneuver the roster, whatever they want to bring back. It's really going to be all on the organization to, you know, want to bring, you know, certain guys back, whatever it is."
Portis's future appears closely tied to Antetokounmpo's decision, as he seems inclined to remain with the Bucks if they retain their superstar.
However, he might explore opportunities for higher pay or a more competitive team elsewhere if Antetokounmpo intends to request a trade away from the team.
