Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Take On Unexpected Role Next Season
Will nine-time All-Star and two-time league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo even be back on the Milwaukee Bucks to kick off the 2025-26 season?
That's one of the big questions on the minds of rival front office decision makers heading into the summer.
Milwaukee faces a tenuous short-term future, even if Antetokounmpo doesn't demand a trade this offseason.
The 6-foot-11 superstar, 30, has plenty of reasons to be aggrieved with the only NBA franchise he's ever known.
Despite a terrific two-way effort from Antetokounmpo, his supporting cast failed him yet again. His Bucks have been eliminated in the first round for each of the last three seasons, and haven't even made the Eastern Conference Finals since winning it all in 2021.
Nine-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard suffered a debilitating Achilles tendon tear during the playoffs that could sideline him for all of next year. When Lillard went down, his team's (fringe) title hopes seemingly went down with him, both this season and next season.
Lillard's anticipated absence may compel Antetokounmpo to take on far more of a role as a ball handler and distributor next season than he'd probably prefer, writes Eric Nehm of The Athletic in a fresh 2025 offseason preview.
Nehm notes that, while impending free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. showed intriguing flashes as a ball handler, he alone is not enough to alleviate Antetokounmpo from an undue burden as a creator off the bounce.
"Even if Porter returns and improves, though, the Bucks will need to find more players who can create pressure on the rim or break down defenders off the dribble," writes Nehm. "Both [Gary Trent Jr.] and [AJ] Green hit big shots in Game 5 against the Pacers, but nearly the entire Bucks’ offensive attack relied upon Antetokounmpo controlling the ball and drawing help defenders.
Serving as essentially a point forward could help Antetokounmpo develop the distributing aspect of his game, yes, but it's not where he thrives most. He's better as the recipient of lob dishes and being the rim-runner in pick-and-roll situations, not the set-up man.
"If the Bucks have Antetokounmpo take on the point guard adjacent role he played at the end of the season again next season, finding ways to lessen his playmaking workload will be essential," Nehm adds.
This regular season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 67 healthy bouts for the 48-34 Bucks. That 6.5 assists rate is encouraging, yes, but a lot of those passes stem from him passing out of double team coverages, not setting up an offense.
