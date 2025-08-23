Bucks Were Finalist For Free Agent Guard, Who Chose Lakers Instead
Guard Augustas Marciulionis was born to play in the NBA.
His father, Sarunas, was a transcendent player out of Lithuania. He spent nearly a decade playing in the association for the likes of the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and the former Seattle SuperSonics.
Following in his footsteps, Augustas played for a very respectable St. Mary's program where he averaged 14.2 PPG last year as a fourth-year player.
Basket News recently caught up with Marciulionis about the process in navigating the perils as an undrafted free agent. A broken foot likely contributed to Marciulionis not being picked. Ultimately, Marciulionis made his decision between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.
"The attention was similar from both teams. But in Los Angeles, there were more people my agent and I knew and trusted. We understood the situation better there.
"For some reason, LA just felt like the right choice. Still, it wasn't easy because I don't know that much about the NBA environment yet. But we thought this was the best place for me."
The 6-foot-4 guard is the classic player who utilizes his brain and skill over high-level athleticism and quickness. Marciulionis is terrific in controlling the tempo of games. He's also quite good at using his size to bully smaller guards whether posting them up or beating them on the glass.
Perhaps his best skill other than ball-handling or facilitating is his competitiveness on both ends of the floor. While not a natural defender, Marciulionis puts in enough effort to be competent when walling off would-be drivers and also on close-outs.
The 23-year-old signed an Exhibit 10 deal which will enable Marciulionis to play with the G-League affiliate. If he performs well enough, a contract extension could come.
As it pertains to the Bucks, the backcourt had been a cause for concern. However, several names have been added to the mix — and most notably ones that are more experienced comparatively speaking. Among them include Cole Anthony, Mark Sears, and the re-signing of Ryan Rollins.
There's more of a likelihood Marciulionis can make the Lakers' roster given Gabe Vincent's age and the relative lack of depth in the backcourt.
