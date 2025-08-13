Bucks Call Out NBA 2K Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Disrespect
For professional athletes in the modern age, there may be no greater disrespect than to be shortchanged on their respective ratings through the newest version of a video game.
Regardless of the sports, it's very common to see athletes publicly speaking on their ratings whether it be overall or in a specific category (such as speed or jumping ability).
NBA 2K26 will be officially released to the masses on September 5. Fans and players across the world have been eagerly awaiting its arrival. As news of the ratings start to leak, one specific category had the Milwaukee Bucks a bit upset.
The game's X account released a graphic in which it showcased the top-10 mid-range shooters in NBA 2K26. Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo was nowhere to be found. This caused a real response from the team's official account.
As the graphic shows, Antetokounmpo was one of the best mid-range shooters in the NBA last year from a statistical standpoint. However, despite this being the case, his rating for this specific category seems to be far lower than it should be in actuality.
The bigger picture should speak to the stat that the team's account posted. Antetokounmpo's evolution as a player continues to become more and more profound as he ages into his 30s.
As it pertains to the Bucks winning basketball games, none of this matters. it's more of a funny note to point out to the fans who may feel a bit jilted by this ranking.
The mid-range shot is a perfect example of this premise. When he first broke into the NBA, his game was predicated on dunking the basketball whether off the dribble, on lobs, or put-backs. Teams dared him to shoot once walling off the paint, and there were moments where Antetokounmpo couldn't make the opposition pay for their strategy.
Now, the mid-range jumper has become a core element of The Greek Freak's game. It makes him far more diverse as an offensive player, and by proxy a whole lot more difficult to guard given his athletic gifts and ability to blow past practically anyone with quickness, athleticism, and length.
However, if Antetokounmpo is motivated by this 2K decision, his game may take yet another leap much to the delight of the fanbase.
