Bucks Called 'Desperate' By NBA Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have had perhaps the most interesting offseason of any team in the league. They have been active, and active in ways that other teams didn't see coming.
Signing Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million was not something that anyone saw. They also had to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard in order to make that move.
That move in particular has not been a popular one among the NBA media. Some have mentioned it as a move that reeks of desperation, including one particular NBA outlet.
According to Bleacher Report, the Bucks were desperate for making that move. The Bucks only made that move in order to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo from thinking they aren't trying to win a title next season.
The Bucks are trying everything they can to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee for the rest of his career. That is clearly their top priority, as he is one of the best players in the NBA.
It's unclear if the move to bring Turner in will make them a title contender at any point in the next four years. It doesn't look as if it will, unless they made some upgrades at the guard spot.
Adding different guards could help Turner play more similarly to what he did in Indiana with Tyrese Haliburton. Getting a better point guard would be better for Antetokounmpo, as well.
Milwaukee has been eliminated by the Pacers in the first round in each of the last two seasons, so they still have a lot of work to do if they want to win a championship.
This article does make mention of the fact that if Antetokounmpo is going to stay, this is the kind of shot that they had to take. They have to make moves like this because of how open the East is next year.
Having one of the three best players in the league makes it easier to justify a move like this. Anytime a team has a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber, you have a shot to win a championship. Turner is an upgrade over Brook Lopez, though.
