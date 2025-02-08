Bucks Can't Sign Multiple Buyout Options Due to Salary Restrictions
The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the many teams to be active during the trade deadline. While they didn't trade Pat Connaughton as some people thought they would, they added a player who they think can put them over the top.
Milwaukee traded Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma already made his debut for the Bucks on Friday night and came off the bench in his Bucks debut.
Kuzma scored 12 points on 4-13 shooting and also grabbed seven rebounds. They are hoping he'll play better in the future when he's more comfortable with his new team.
Read more: Kyle Kuzma Addresses Bucks Fans for First Time Since Blockbuster Trade
Adding Kuzma was a big deal for the Bucks. They believe his scoring and rebounding can make a big difference for them.
Milwaukee also traded for Kevin Porter Jr., which will give them some depth in the backcourt. It's good that they were able to get those players because a lot of guys on the buyout market will be out of reach for them.
Milwaukee is above the first apron, so they won't be able to sign some of the top players available in the buyout market. That limits what they will be able to do in the buyout market.
Unless they are able to get someone on the veteran minimum, they likely won't be adding someone from the buyout market.
They shouldn't need to add anyone else from the buyout market anyway with the trades that they have made. The Bucks are excited about who they were able to add at the deadline.
More Bucks news: Bucks Land Kevin Porter Jr in Smart Trade With Clippers
Milwaukee is hoping that these new additions will help them stop their recent slide. They have lost six of their last eight games.
The Bucks sit at fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. In order to make a run at fourth, they have to make sure they stop this slide and stack some wins together.
Adding players in the buyout market rarely leads to a championship for NBA teams. The Bucks are hoping that remains the case and that their work at the trade deadline helps them reach that goal.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Will Have to Make Tough Roster Decision on Guard Soon
Bucks GM Releases Statement on Team Trading Away Khris Middleton
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.