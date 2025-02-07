Kyle Kuzma Addresses Bucks Fans for First Time Since Blockbuster Trade
The 27-22 Milwaukee Bucks made some big moves in the days leading up to Thursday's trade deadline. Most notably, they offloaded former three-time All-Star swingman Khris Middleton, a critical contributor to the club's 2021 championship, and some draft equity to the Washington Wizards in exchange for younger combo forward Kyle Kuzma, himself a core (bench) contributor to the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 title.
Milwaukee also added athletic reserve center Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks.
The Bucks also brought in 24-year-old downhill scoring guard Kevin Porter Jr. from the L.A. Clippers in exchange for little-used third-year swingman MarJon Beauchamp, whose team option was declined in October and was headed for free agency this summer anyway.
Kuzma is the starriest name and arguably the most pivotal of the new players. When his trade became official, he addressed Milwaukee fans via the team's X account.
"What's up Bucks fans, it's Kuz here. Very very excited to be here, compete at the highest level with some great players, a great coach, and a great fanbase," Kuzma said. "So, can't wait to see you guys."
The excitement is likely genuine. Kuzma infamously had an opportunity to be traded from the Wizards to the contending Dallas Mavericks last season, but he reportedly demurred to stay with a tanking Washington team. Dallas went on to make the NBA Finals. If we're to presume that the Wizards got Kuzma's approval this year, at least (which, to be fair, is just a presumption, not reporting), then it seems he wanted to join what was happening in Milwaukee alongside All-Stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst's decision to trade for the 6-foot-9 standout, Sims and Porter, compounded by a fleet of raw draft picks, came under fire from a lot of pundits recently. Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports both called out Milwaukee's apparent mismanagement of its generational talent Antetokounmpo, who was just named to his ninth All-Star team.
Kuzma and Porter were both limited 3-point shooters for their previous teams this season. Porter is a defensive minus but is at least athletic, while Kuzma is a solid defender when engaged and has been a competent long range shooter in the past.
