Bucks Will Have to Make Tough Roster Decision on Guard Soon
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a busy last few days. On the court, they have struggled to put good basketball together consistently. They are just 2-5 in their last seven games.
Off the court, they have made some trades that will hopefully help rectify that. They acquired Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the Washington Wizards.
Bringing in Kuzma gives them a third scorer who can help carry the load when either Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the bench.
That decision has now complicated an upcoming roster decision that the Bucks have to make. They have to decide whether or not to convert Ryan Rollins' contract to a full NBA deal.
Rollins is currently on a two-way deal, meaning he can split his time between the G Leauge and the NBA. So far this season, he has played 30 games in the NBA.
That means that Rollins has just 12 more games remaining before the Bucks have to fully convert his contract. He is averaging 11.9 minutes per game this season.
Adding Baldwin Jr. could've made this decision easier, but they decided to trade him to the Spurs instead. They could opt to keep Rollins in the G League and give the fringe rotation minutes to someone else, though.
Now that Kuzma is part of the Bucks, Milwaukee's rotation will likely become tighter. They aren't going to play as many guys unless there are injuries that happen.
The best thing for Rollins' development is for him to stay in the G League. He would be able to get more consistent playing time so he can learn how to play at the professional level.
Milwaukee will have to make this decision within the next couple of weeks. Once they do, their roster will be set for the rest of the year.
There's a chance that the Bucks will try to get someone in the buyout market, too. If that happens, then Rollins will almost certainly not have his contract converted.
So far this year, Rollins is averaging five points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
