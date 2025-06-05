Bucks Coach Being Linked to Knicks Open Job
The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, mainly around the roster. But it seems that one of the coaches from the staff could be poached for the New York Knicks' open position.
Assistant coach Darvin Ham was named as one of the coaching candidates for the Knicks' open job by the staff at The Athletic. Ham rejoined the Bucks staff last offseason after being fired from the Los Angeles Lakers as the head coach.
"Los Angeles moved on from Ham, who returned to Milwaukee under head coach Doc Rivers, where he is close with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ham is known best for a commanding voice in the locker room. His Lakers teams finished in the middle of the pack on both offense and defense during his two seasons there."
Ham could be an interesting name for the Knicks, and he does come with experience coaching in a large market. The veteran coach is known for his ability to connect with players and could have a nice role with New York.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has spoken highly of Ham in the past, so the Knicks could also be angling to land him down the line. But New York will likely have a wide search to land the new head coach, and Ham could be one of the people that they interview.
Many around the NBA believe that Ham deserves to be a head coach, especially after taking the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in his first year on the job. But whether he gets true interest from New York remains to be seen.
For now, Ham will remain on the Bucks coaching staff until otherwise noted. Ham was a strong presence in the locker room this past year and was a massive part of Milwaukee winning the NBA title in 2021.
