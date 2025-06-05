Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Continue to Overlook One Perfect Suitor
The Milwaukee Bucks are still wading in waters that are uncharted for the franchise in the last decade. They are still awaiting word on whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to ask for a trade.
Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the league. He was a finalist for the MVP this season, although he wasn't close to winning the award.
If the Bucks have to trade Antetokounmpo, they will look to get as big of a return as possible. They are not going to make the same mistake that the Mavericks made with Luka Doncic.
Milwaukee is going to open up bids for all teams. Despite the rumors surrounding him, one team is being overlooked that might be able to offer a good package of picks for him.
The Brooklyn Nets could look to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
That team is the Brooklyn Nets. While the Nets aren't very good, they have a bevy of picks that they can offer the Bucks, including a ton of first-round picks.
Any trade that would involve the Nets would have to include both Nic Claxton, Cameron Johnson, and Cam Thomas in addition to a bevy of first-round picks.
Brooklyn has been desperate to create any momentum for the team after the failed experiment with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. In fact, it was the Bucks who essentially ended that team.
Milwaukee is going to have a balance of which teams Antetokounmpo prefers to go to and what the best return for him will be in the event that he does ask to be traded.
Brooklyn does have Milwaukee's pick this season, which they could send back in a trade. They also own almost all of their own first-round picks for the next few years.
Antetokounmpo will have some say in where he ends up getting traded. Otherwise, he will just decide to stay in Milwaukee and try to make things work with the Bucks.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
