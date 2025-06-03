Bucks President Has Hilarious Response to Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Statue
Giannis Antetokounmpo is still trying to figure out what he is going to do. For the first time, he is entertaining asking for a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.
Now that the NBA Finals are here, the timeline on him making a decision seems to be inching closer. He would likely make a decision sometime shortly before or after the Finals are finished.
That way, the Bucks can plan for their future with or without him. He needs to be able to give the Bucks enough time to get trade offers that are attractive to him, as well as time to get players in free agency if he stays.
With his future in flux, Peter Feigin was asked a very interesting question on a podcast. Feigin is the president of the Milwaukee Bucks, and he has to make some tough decisions.
Feigin was on Thanasis Antetokounmpo's podcast, the Thanalysis Show, and was asked if Giannis was worthy of a statue. Feigin had a funny response to diffuse the question.
"We are trying to keep the Deer District so pristine, so high quality. I don't think Giannis is attractive enough to put into a statue."
It's a pretty funny way to dance around a question that has more to do with Antetokounmpo's future than it does with his legacy. If he stays with Milwaukee for his entire career, he will certainly get a statue.
The Bucks have to worry more about what he's going to do in the short term before they can think about building anything for him. They want him back in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo is still one of the best three players in the NBA. He is in the prime of his career, so the Bucks would love to keep him for as long as they can.
If he does leave, the Bucks still might give him a statue once his career is over. He won them a title, has two MVP Awards, and has been the best player they've had in 50 years.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
Bucks Can't Afford to Replicate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Situation With Giannis Antetokounmpo
