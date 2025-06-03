Bucks Rumors: Door Remains Open For Milwaukee to Retain Main Core
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to figure out exactly what they are going to do with their roster heading into next year. They continue to wait on what Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to do.
If they have to trade Antetokounmpo, then that will change how the Bucks decide to proceed. They are looking at different ways to keep their core together for next year and beyond.
If they keep Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will likely try to find a way to keep most of their core together. They likely won't be able to keep Brook Lopez, but they have some other guys they're looking to keep.
Two guys that they are looking into bringing back are Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. Trent Jr. was the best player that the Bucks had in the playoffs against the Pacers.
Jim Owczarski, a beat writer for the Bucks, did an AMA on Reddit recently. He was asked about the likelihood of the Bucks bringing back both of those players.
His answer shows that it depends on the finances of everything.
"Of course there's a chance - it's just what the market is. I know GTJ is looking for the bag, and my understanding is he could get between $8-10M this summer. Could the Bucks break up their NTMLE between GTJ and KPJ? Sure. Hard to say at this juncture...we might learn a bit more about the potential market soon."
Trent Jr. is looking to capitalize on his strong playoff performance after playing for the veteran's minimum in Milwaukee this year. He has proven that he certainly deserves more money than what he was paid this year.
How the mid-level exception is used is going to be key for the Bucks. If they can keep Trent Jr. using that exception, then there's a good chance that most of the core will be back.
There's always a chance that another team wants to pay him a lot more than that to be a key part of their bench. His ability to shoot the three is extremely valuable, especially in the playoffs.
Kevin Porter Jr. is less likely to return, despite the trade for him. If they can get him for cheap, they might bring him back to Milwaukee.
Bucks Provide Big Injury Update on Damian Lillard
