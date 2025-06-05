Bucks' Damian Lillard Responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma Trade Drama
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the many teams in the Eastern Conference that could be in for a lot of changes this offseason. Of course, that starts with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo hasn't decided whether or not he wants to stay in Milwaukee. Once he decides that, then every other moving piece gets into motion with the team.
Kyle Kuzma is someone that fans want traded after he was horrible in the playoffs. That's clearly a trade that did not work out for the Bucks, acquiring him at the trade deadline.
Damian Lillard is one of the few players on the Bucks that knows he is likely safe. He will be staying in Milwaukee because he has no trade value after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs.
After Kuzma made a joking comment about fighting Antetokounmpo if he leaves, Lillard has weighed in, saying he'll take Kuzma in the boxing ring once he's recovered from his injury.
Obviously, these are just playful comments from these guys. They understand that there are a lot of rumors flying around the organization, and this is their way of coping with it.
Lillard is someone who can actually box, though. He has talked in interviews in the past about getting into the ring in the offseason for training. He uses it as part of his normal workout.
Having Lillard make a full recovery from his injury will determine whether or not the Bucks will be a title contender in 2026-27. That would be the ideal scenario for them.
Milwaukee has to figure out what moves they can make in free agency if they do have to trade Antetokounmpo. They need to get as big of a return for him as possible, if they do have to move in.
Expect a decision on that soon after the NBA Finals end. That's when the Bucks will need to know what he wants to do so they can get the maximum return for him.
Lillard will continue to try to recover as quickly as he can so he can play at a high level again.
