NBA Trainer Picks Two Surprising Bucks Players Who Can be Truly Special
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a spot that they didn't want to have to be in. Their roster isn't good enough to contend for an NBA title, and they might not have Giannis Antetokounmpo for much longer.
If they are in a position where they have to trade Antetokounmpo, they are going to have players who have to play a lot more minutes than they have played in the past.
The Bucks don't have a lot of young guys on the current roster, so the ones they do have didn't get to play a lot of minutes this past season.
There are a couple of younger guys that one NBA trainer believes have what it takes to be special. Olin Simplis believes that both AJ Green and Ryan Rollins can be special players in the NBA.
Simplis believes that Green has a chance to expand his game a little bit by becoming a better defender and working on his handle a little bit.
Rollins is a player who has great physical skill, and Simplis believes that he needs to be more confident in himself in order for him to become a better NBA player.
Green has already gotten rotational minutes because of his three-point shooting. He was a key guy for them off the bench when they were in the playoffs, taking on the Indiana Pacers.
Rollins hasn't had the same level of playing time yet. If the Bucks do end up trading Antetokounmpo, they will have to get Rollins some minutes off the bench.
Next year is going to be a gap year for Milwaukee, regardless of whether Antetokounmpo is back with the team. With Damian Lillard suffering a torn Achilles, they won't be winning the title.
It could be a good year to get both Green and Rollins some more playing time to see what kind of players the Bucks have in both of them. They could become key rotation players in the future.
This season, Green averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Rollins averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
