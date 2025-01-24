Bucks Considering Moves to Acquire High-Level All-Stars: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have now won five straight games and are one of the hottest teams in all of basketball. After a slow start, Milwaukee has battled itself back into contention within the Eastern Conference standings and are primed to make a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Milwaukee doesn't have a lot to work with trade-wise but it seems that the Bucks are looking to make an massive move. According to Sam Amick, David Aldridge, Tony Jones, Jon Krawczynski, Sam Vecenie and Rebecca Tauber of The Athletic, Milwaukee could be looking to add a high-level All-Star talent to the team.
“Per league sources, the Bucks’ motives would be two-fold: Cut enough salary from their payroll to get under the second apron — the only way the Bucks can legally complete a trade while aggregating contracts — and also add a talented, highly paid player to play next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the NBA’s top scoring duo. Whether that would be Beal, or perhaps a star like Chicago’s Zach LaVine, in other potential scenarios remains to be seen.”
The Bucks would need to part with forward Khris Middleton plus more pieces to make any deal like this happen. Whether the team wants to gut the depth that they have remains to be seen but the Bucks are looking around the league for help.
Someone like Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls could be interesting for the Bucks as he would give them another strong scoring piece to the mix. LaVine has been great for Chicago this season and could provide Milwaukee with the extra boost that they could need come playoff time.
Pairing him next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard would give this Bucks team a legitimate trio to work with. Milwaukee would become one of the favorites to win it all, as long as the team remained healthy down the stretch.
The Bucks don't have much draft capital to use in a trade so anything going out would likely be roster pieces. Players such as Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis Jr., and Pat Connaughton have been rumored to be on the trade block.
Milwaukee could make a splash in the coming weeks and give themselves a better chance to hoist up the trophy at the end of the season.
