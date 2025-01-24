Bucks Rumors: Multiple East Rivals Listed as Trade Fits For Khris Middleton
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to figure out the right pieces to make a championship run. As long as they have Giannis Antetkounmpo, they feel like they have a real shot to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Milwaukee has won eight of their last nine games, so they are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They might think that they are good enough to win now with the roster they have.
On the other hand, they could also decide that the good run they are making is a sign that they need to make a bigger move to give them a better shot at making a title run.
Read more: Bucks Star Guard Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Conference Rivals
Even if they don't make a big move, they could decide to ship out one of the players who was a key part of their championship season. That player is Khris Middleton.
Middleton has been demoted to the bench and is not the same guy he used to be. All his stats are down and he's not as good defensively, either.
That doesn't mean that he doesn't have other teams that are interested in him. According to The Athletic, there are multiple teams who could be a good fit for him.
The Heat, Pistons, Wizards, and Raptors are all listed as teams that could be a good fit for Middleton. All of those teams need a veteran guy who can help a younger team thrive, except maybe Miami.
If the Bucks were to trade Middleton, they would likely try to use him as a piece in a move for a starter-level player. He would have to be one of the pieces of a big trade.
More Bucks news: Bucks Reportedly Looking to Trade For Third Star Ahead of Deadline
Milwaukee has the contracts on their roster in order to orchestrate a larger deal for a star player. That's why they are one of the most intriguing teams to watch ahead of the deadline.
Milwaukee is looking for players who can help them win now. Any trade involving Middleton would need to include players who can do just that.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Have Interest in Landing Zach LaVine Before Trade Deadline: Report
Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. to Participate in 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.