Bucks Have Interest in Landing Zach LaVine Before Trade Deadline: Report
After starting off the season with a dismal 2-8 run through their first 10 contests, the 24-17 Milwaukee Bucks don't necessarily look like world-beaters this season. However, they do appear to be, at the very least, a tough playoff out in the Eastern Conference.
But is that enough, on a team sporting two future Hall of Famers who are both now north of 30?
Maybe not. Maybe Milwaukee should do whatever it can to maximize eight-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime, while he's in his year-30 season.
The clock is also ticking for pricey 34-year-old Bucks point guard Damian Lillard, himself a seven-time All-NBA honoree and eight-time All-Star.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reports that the Bucks are open to trading for one of several talented All-Star wings this year, including six-time Miami Heat All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, two-time Chicago Bulls All-Star small forward Zach LaVine, and three-time former Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, now a reserve.
Butler is the best among the three players, although he has now tried to force his way out of two franchises with disorienting trade demands. He is currently serving a two-game suspension by Miami for his conduct with the team, having previously been dealt a seven-game suspension earlier this year.
He has a $52.4 million player option this summer, meaning he could become an unrestricted free agent wherever he goes.
Beal has regressed mightily from his Washington Wizards-era prime, and the injury-prone pro is under contract for multiple seasons beyond this one. Milwaukee might have to give up the least draft equity to acquire him, but they would still have to ditch lots of present salary for a player who gets hurt a lot and shares Lillard's penchant for not playing defense.
LaVine, however, is perhaps the most tantalizing fit.
The 6-foot-5 UCLA product has been an elite scorer and superb athlete since arriving in Chicago, but his off-ball game has improved mightily thanks to the advent of new starting point guard Josh Giddey, as Stephen Noh of The Sporting News details.
That's not to say that LaVine, a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champ while with the Minnesota Timberwolves, doesn't remain a human highlight reel when it comes to explosive flushes.
He would give the Bucks another great three-level scorer next to Lillard, and at 29 could serve as a generational bridge if Lillard ages out of All-Stardom by the end of his current contract.
This year, LaVine is averaging 24.0 points on elite .514/.450/.816 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists a night. While he's no defensive stopper, either, he is a far better offensive player than Beal — and the best floor-spacer among the three discussed All-Star targets.
The Bucks have won four straight contests as of this writing, and are looking to improve that tally to five against a Heat squad that will be missing Butler on Thursday night.
