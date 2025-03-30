Bucks Could Be Without Giannis Antetokounmpo For Crucial Game vs Hawks
After a miserable 2-8 start, the Milwaukee Bucks seemed to realize that the 2024-25 regular season had, in fact, started, and that they should in turn start trying.
They did, going 12-3 over their next 15 contests and capturing the Emirates NBA Cup during the league's second annual in-season tournament.
Boasting a pair of eventual nine-time All-Stars in point guard Damian Lillard and power forward Giannis Antetokunmpo, plus savvy veterans like Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis Jr., a rehabbing Khris Middleton, and Taurean Prince, Milwaukee seemed to be well on its way to becoming a serious dark horse title contender in the talented Eastern Conference.
But Middleton never fully returned to his All-Star form while recovering from a pair of ankle surgeries this offseason, prompting the Bucks to trade the 6-foot-7 Texas A&M product to the Washington Wizards in exchange for combo forward Kyle Kuzma.
Milwaukee also traded to acquire guard Kevin Porter Jr. and center Jericho Sims. The new additions didn't abet the Bucks' floor spacing (in fact, they cramped it), but they beefed up a Milwaukee defense that had looked stale and old.
The Bucks' shot at a deep postseason run now, however, looks to be over before it can even officially start.
Lillard was only recently ruled out for the indefinite future with a blood clot in his right calf. That ailment usually ends a player's season, and occasionally a player's career. Milwaukee is no doubt exercising caution, but it feels quite possible the Weber State product has played his last game this year.
Milwaukee has felt Lillard's loss, especially offensively. The team has sunk to a 40-33 overall record, good for just the No. 6 seed in the conference. Sans Lillard for their last five games, the Bucks have gone just 2-3.
In a key tilt against the 35-38 Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, the Bucks will at least be down Lillard, Portis (who's still serving a 25-game suspension) and Sims (who's out until April with a right thumb sprain).
Per The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Antetokounmpo is considered merely probable to play through a sprained left foot.
Losing Antetokounmpo against a hungry Hawks club hoping to reclaim the No. 7 seed in the East would prove costly.
Even in a 116-107 defeat to the New York Knicks (the likely first-round playoff matchup for the conference's No. 6 seed) on Friday, Antetokounmpo still managed to put up his stats.
The two-time league MVP is, by far, the Bucks' best player, a two-way wrecking force with an unworldly first step.
In his 60 healthy games, the 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 30.2 points on 60.1 percent shooting from the field and 60.4 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals.
