Bucks Could Be Without Giannis Antetokounmpo For Game vs Suns
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Phoenix Suns today as they try to keep their winning streak going strong. Milwaukee is coming off a big win over the Sacramento Kings and now they turn their attention toward the Suns.
However, the Bucks could be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo for this game. Antetokounmpo has landed on the injury report ahead of the game, being listed as probable.
While it's likely that Antetokounmpo will be able to play, his status can change during the day before the game tips off. The Bucks will already be without star guard Damian Lillard for this contest.
If Antetokounmpo can't go, it would be extremely detrimental to the chances of Milwaukee. They need him on the court if they are to win this game and keep pace within the Eastern Conference standings.
Antetokounmpo has been playing lights out for the Bucks this season and was a massive reason why they took down Sacramento in the last game. The Bucks star dropped 32 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal in the win.
His performance was special and had others on the team praising him after the fact. Antetokounmpo scored 22 points in the third quarter to help spark the win.
Forward Kevin Porter Jr. noted how important it was to the team.
“I mean, honestly, his third quarter sets everything off,” Porter said. “His energy, him being a leader, coming out fast definitely got us up and elevated on the bench and ready to go and take it up a notch when he was ready to rest. So that’s what it was.
“We know as a bench unit, we gotta come out and be ready. Especially when the energy’s like that and it’s contagious, we can’t let it slow. We gotta stay a foot on the gas.”
The Bucks are looking to keep things going strong as the postseason quickly approaches. This team is battling for playoff positioning, currently sitting as the No. 5 seed in the East standings.
Every game is crucial at this point and the Bucks can't afford to drop many more games. This team wants to be clicking on all cylinders just before the playoffs to give themselves the best chance to succeed.
