Bucks Could be Without Multiple All-Stars in Key Matchup vs Spurs
The Milwaukee Bucks could be missing some critical contributors on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.
Per the team's first pregame injury report, nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered probable to play through the right patella tendinopathy that has nagged at him for months, while former three-time All-Stars Bucks small forward Khris Middleton, now demoted to a bench role, is also probable to suit up. Milwaukee is managing Middleton's recovery from a pair of offseason surgeries to both his ankles.
As the Bucks note, sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis has already been ruled out due to personal reasons. Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers had been relatively cagey about Portis' availability earlier this afternoon.
Young players Liam Robbins and Tyler Smith will be with Milwaukee's G League affiliate in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.
Reserve shooting guard AJ Green is considered questionable to play through a left quadriceps muscle strain.
The 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo, now a nine-time All-Star, is in the midst of what looks likely to be yet another All-NBA First Team season. The two-time league MVP, 30, is averaging 31.7 points on 60.8 percent shooting from the field and 58.3 percent shooting from the foul line in his 39 healthy games thus far, along with 12.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.
The 6-foot-7 Middleton, 33, has regressed mightily this year, even losing his starting gig to the veteran's minimum signing expected to be his own backup, 30-year-old Taurean Prince. Middleont may still be the more willing, well-rounded scorer, but Prince is now the better defender.
In his 21 healthy games for 2024-25 (seven starts), Middleton is averaging 11.9 points on .484/.364/.833 shooting splits, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.
Middleton has been with Antetokounmpo on the Bucks since the latter's rookie season in 2013-14. They've developed an immaculate chemistry that still very much resonates today.
