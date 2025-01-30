Bucks Predicted to Swap Khris Middleton For $29M Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for a player who can help give them what Khris Middleton used to give them from a scoring and defensive perspective. This trade proposal from Bleacher Report would give them just that. Here is the idea:
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Khris Middleton and a 2031 first-round pick (top-five protected)
This trade would send Middleton out for someone who is more reliable at the wing position. Middleton is now coming off the bench, so Milwaukee isn't expecting to get a lot from him at this point in his career.
Sending Middleton to Portland allows them to get a solid forward in Jerami Grant. Grant does everything that Middleton used to do, except he's bigger.
Milwaukee is looking for a move that can catapult them into the discussion of being a true NBA title contender. This move would help them do that by shipping someone out that doesn't play much anymore for someone who is still an effective scorer.
For Portland, they get a veteran wing who can help mentor the many young players that the Blazers have right now. They need someone like that who can help guide the young guys.
Getting a first-round pick in return for Grant is a must. Portland could end up haggling on that pick and trying to get Milwaukee to make it unprotected, but this deal would still be solid for them.
The Bucks are one of the teams who have been rumored to make a big move at the trade deadline. With just a week away, the Bucks don't have much more time to figure out what they want to do.
Grant is wanted by multiple teams around the NBA. Milwaukee might have to engage in a bidding war if they want to get him.
Portland is trying to get as many first-round picks as they can get at this deadline with the guys they are going to trade. Milwaukee would like to only trade away one.
Grant is averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this year. Middleton is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season.
Bucks Could Go After $45M Guard as Trade Target
