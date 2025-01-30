Bucks Could Land Jimmy Butler in Massive Three-Team Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Milwaukee has been looking to upgrade its roster before the deadline ends as it tries to position itself for the postseason.
The Bucks have reportedly been looking at multiple different options, including adding another star player. This would require them to part with veteran wing Khris Middleton but depending on the return, it could be worth it.
In this new trade idea from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Bucks add one of the more highly-coveted names on the trade market. That would be star forward Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.
Milwaukee Bucks receive: F Jimmy Butler, G Alec Burks
Miami Heat receive: F Khris Middleton, F/C Bobby Portis, MIL 2031 1st-round pick (Top-5 protected)
Detroit Pistons receive: G Pat Connaughton, G MarJon Beauchamp, MIL 2031 2nd-round pick
"Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have proven they are good enough to win a championship. These two led the Bucks to win the NBA Cup in December, but the rest of this roster has become a concern. This is especially true when looking at Khris Middleton and his production as of late."
Adding Butler could drastically change the way that this team operates. His toughness and defensive abilities could unlock more for this team than Middleton, propelling the Bucks forward.
While there is always risk in a trade like this, Butler would give the Bucks a better chance to win the title this season. With the Bucks roster not getting any younger, Milwaukee has a sense of urgency to win now.
This deal would certainly show that and the Bucks would become favorites in the Eastern Conference. Middleton has been a crucial piece to Milwaukee for years but his production has dropped massively this season.
Replacing him with Butler could open things up for this team, giving the Bucks one of the best trios in the NBA. It remains to be seen how active the Bucks will be at the trade deadline but this would be a home-run of an addition if they could land the six-time All-Star forward.
More Bucks news:
Multiple Bucks Games Rescheduled by NBA Following Extreme Weather Cancellations
Bucks Have Shown Interest in Highly Sought-After All-Star Guard: Report
Bucks Could Go After $45M Guard as Trade Target
Bucks Predicted to Part With Khris Middleton For $19M Forward, Former Champion