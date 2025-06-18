Bucks Could Part With Kyle Kuzma to Land Incredible Depth Around Stars
The Milwaukee Bucks traded for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline in order to try to make a run at the NBA title. They thought that he could be a third scorer to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Instead, the trade was a disaster. Kuzma not only played poorly offensively, but he was a disaster defensively. Both of those showed in the playoffs against the Pacers.
The Bucks might be looking to end the Kuzma experiment early and could look to offload him in the offseason. If they do, this trade proposal could be the way to do it.
Read more: Bucks' Damian Lillard Could Be Replaced by These Three Guards
ESPN trade proposal helps the Bucks solve a major roster flaw
This trade proposal from ESPN has the Bucks getting some solid players in return for Kuzma. Here is the full proposal:
Milwaukee Bucks get:
Wendell Carter Jr.
Ayo Dosunmu
Jett Howard
Orlando Magic get:
Pat Connaughton
Jalen Smith
Jevon Carter
2031 first-round pick
2032 first-round pick swap (with Milwaukee)
Chicago Bulls get:
Kyle Kuzma
Andre Jackson Jr.
2031 second-round pick
This is a three-team trade that would see the Bucks part ways with three players. They are clearly okay with getting rid of Kuzma, as he was a minus this year.
Shipping Andrew Jackson Jr. and Pat Connaughton out of town isn't a horrible loss, either. They are two guys off the bench who are expendable, especially with what the Bucks get in return.
Adding Wendell Carter Jr. solves their problem at center. They don't have someone who can replace Brook Lopez at the center spot. Carter Jr. would help fix that issue.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Doc Rivers Has Strong Message on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Adding Dosunmu and Howard would give them some guards to help take over for Lillard while he recovers from an injury. Getting two guards who can help them, along with a starting center, would be a great trade.
The Bulls aren't giving up too much in this trade, either. The only question is whether the Magic would be willing to do this after they just made a massive trade for Desmond Bane.
Orlando thinks that they can be next year's Pacers with a healthy team. They are the team that is most likely to say no to a trade proposal like this.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Could Have Difficult Time Retaining Crucial Free Agent
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Should Consider Trade to Shocking Rival, Says Analyst
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.