Bucks' Damian Lillard Could Be Replaced by These Three Guards
The Milwaukee Bucks were very disappointed when Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs. They need him in order to be a true title contender.
With him out for most of next year, they are going to have to figure out a way to get a guard who can help the team score points, because they are losing a lot of point production from Lillard.
Milwaukee has a few options in free agency that they can look at to help replace the production that they will be losing from Lillard next year.
Read more: Bucks Could Have Difficult Time Retaining Crucial Free Agent
The Bucks could use one of these three guards to replace production lost from Damian Lillard
There are three guards that the Bucks could look to realistically bring in to help replace the production that will be lost from Lillard. One of them is even an old friend.
Milwaukee could look to bring Malcolm Brogdon back. He started his career with the Bucks before moving on to several different teams. He is an effective player when he doesn't have to start 82 games.
If the Bucks did bring him in, he could be a great player to keep under 30 minutes so he can survive a full 82-game season. He does have a history of injuries.
Another guy they could look to get is Tyus Jones. Jones is more of the pure point guard in the fact that he helps organize the offense and get guys in the right spots.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Doc Rivers Has Strong Message on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Jones would be able to get the ball to Giannis Antetokounmpo in spots that he can be effective with it. He's not a bad defensive player, either.
Maybe the best fit would be Dennis Schroder. Schroder is someone who can actually score the ball at a high level in certain games, which might be what the Bucks need more with Lillard out of the lineup.
Being able to afford him would be the main barrier, but the Bucks should have enough cap room to bring him hin. He would fit well in Milwaukee with the other pieces they already have.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Should Consider Trade to Shocking Rival, Says Analyst
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Head Down Strange New Direction
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.