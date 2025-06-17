Bucks Could Have Difficult Time Retaining Crucial Free Agent
The Milwaukee Bucks will have some free agents that they need to keep in order to make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. Having him stay is the most important part of their offseason.
There are a lot of pending free agents that the Bucks have to make some decisions on this summer. One of them could be Bobby Portis, who could opt out of his contract.
Brook Lopez will be a free agent this summer, meaning that the Bucks might not have any options at the center spot. Keeping Portis is something that the Bucks need to do.
The Milwaukee Bucks might not be able to afford to bring Bobby Portis back if he opts out
The Bucks could have some serious issues bringing Portis back if he decides to opt out of his deal because of the cap situation that they find themselves in.
Milwaukee does not own Bird rights on Portis, meaning that they can't go over the cap to sign him. That could mean that they would only be able to use exception money to bring him back.
There is a chance that the Bucks are just limited to the $5.7 million taxpayer exception as opposed to the midlevel exception. That depends on what other free agents decide to do.
Milwaukee has to figure out a way to bring him back if they let Lopez go elsewhere. Otherwise, they have no answer at the center position because they didn't plan properly.
The Bucks are a team that is completely beholden to what Antetokounmpo decides to do. If he is staying, then they can plan to be a title contender a couple of years from now.
If he leaves, then the Bucks need to reset and start figuring out a way to rebuild. Keeping Portis is key for them this season because they have no young guy to take Lopez's spot in the starting lineup.
Getting a good center is something the Bucks have to do this offseason. Getting a bridge center is necessary for the long-term future of the organization.
This season, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
