Bucks Could Face Off Against Shorthanded Nuggets Team
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Denver Nuggets tonight in what could be one of the more exciting games in a while. Both Milwaukee and Denver have a ton of starpower on the roster, potentially making this a fun game.
However, the Nuggets are dealing with some injuries as we get closer to game start. Star guard Jamal Murray and forward Aaron Gordon have both been listed on the injury report heading into this game.
Both players were listed as probable for the game but there is always a chance that they don't suit up. We have seen players be probable prior to games to only be downgraded just before the start of the matchup.
Both Murray and Gordon are crucial pieces to the puzzle for the Nuggets so if either is missing, it would change the game. We should know closer to the start of the contest whether each of the two players will be able to suit up.
The Bucks will still have to deal with star center Nikola Jokic in this game and he gives Denver a chance at all times. Jokic can take over a game on his own so Milwaukee will need to make sure they try to limit him as much as possible.
But the Bucks are dealing with their own injury issues as star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has landed on the injury report. Antetokounmpo has been a consistent presence on the injury report this year as he deals with a nagging injury.
If Antetokounmpo can't play, Milwaukee would be in a lot of trouble for this game. But he is also listed as probable so there is a good chance that he will be able to suit up.
Milwaukee currently sits in fifth place within the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 32-25 for the year. They have lost just one game in a row entering tonight and have gone 6-4 over their previous 10 games overall.
